Textbook Question
Identify each equation without completing the square.
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Identify each equation without completing the square.
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 4x² + y²+ 16x - 6y - 39 = 0
Identify each equation without completing the square. 100x2 - 7y2 + 90y - 368 = 0
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9x² + 16y² – 18x + 64y – 71 = 0
In Exercises 51–56, graph each relation. Use the relation's graph to determine its domain and range.
Identify each equation without completing the square.