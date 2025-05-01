Determine the domain by solving for \(x\) in terms of \(y\). Rearrange the equation to isolate \(x^2\): \(\frac{y^2}{16} - 1 = \frac{x^2}{9}\). Then multiply both sides by 9 to get \(x^2 = 9\left(\frac{y^2}{16} - 1\right)\). For \(x^2\) to be non-negative (real \(x\) values), the expression inside the parentheses must be greater than or equal to zero. Use this to find the range of \(y\) values that produce real \(x\) values, which will help determine the domain of the relation.