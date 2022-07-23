Textbook Question
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 25x²+4y² – 150x + 32y + 189 = 0
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Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 25x²+4y² – 150x + 32y + 189 = 0
In Exercises 51–56, graph each relation. Use the relation's graph to determine its domain and range.
Identify each equation without completing the square.
Identify each equation without completing the square. 100x2 - 7y2 + 90y - 368 = 0
Use the vertex and the direction in which the parabola opens to determine the relation's domain and range. Is the relation a function? y2 + 6y - x + 5 = 0
Identify each equation without completing the square.