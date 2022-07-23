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Ch. 7 - Conic Sections
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 7 - Conic SectionsProblem 55
Chapter 8, Problem 55

Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 4x² + y²+ 16x - 6y - 39 = 0

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Start with the given equation: \(4x^{2} + y^{2} + 16x - 6y - 39 = 0\).
Group the \(x\) terms and \(y\) terms together: \(4x^{2} + 16x + y^{2} - 6y = 39\).
Factor out the coefficient of \(x^{2}\) from the \(x\) terms: \(4(x^{2} + 4x) + (y^{2} - 6y) = 39\).
Complete the square for both \(x\) and \(y\) terms inside the parentheses: - For \(x^{2} + 4x\), take half of 4 (which is 2), square it (which is 4), and add inside the parentheses. - For \(y^{2} - 6y\), take half of -6 (which is -3), square it (which is 9), and add inside the parentheses.
Adjust the equation by adding the equivalent values outside the parentheses to keep the equation balanced, then rewrite the equation in standard form of an ellipse: \( rac{(x + h)^{2}}{a^{2}} + rac{(y + k)^{2}}{b^{2}} = 1\), where \((h, k)\) is the center.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Completing the Square

Completing the square is a method used to rewrite quadratic expressions in the form (x - h)² or (y - k)² by adding and subtracting terms. This technique helps transform the given equation into a standard form, making it easier to identify the center and dimensions of conic sections like ellipses.
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Solving Quadratic Equations by Completing the Square

Standard Form of an Ellipse

The standard form of an ellipse equation is (x - h)²/a² + (y - k)²/b² = 1, where (h, k) is the center, and a and b are the lengths of the semi-major and semi-minor axes. Converting to this form allows for straightforward graphing and analysis of the ellipse's properties.
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Foci of an Ellipse

The foci are two fixed points inside an ellipse such that the sum of the distances from any point on the ellipse to the foci is constant. Their locations depend on the values of a, b, and the center, and are found using the relationship c² = |a² - b²|, where c is the distance from the center to each focus.
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Foci and Vertices of an Ellipse
Related Practice
Textbook Question

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Textbook Question

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