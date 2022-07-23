Find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations.
In Exercises 63–68, find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations.
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Key Concepts
Graphing Equations in the Coordinate Plane
Systems of Equations and Intersection Points
Checking Solutions by Substitution
Graph each semiellipse. y = -√16 - 4x²
Find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations.
Find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations.
In Exercises 63–68, find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations.
Find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations.