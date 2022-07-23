The equation of the red ellipse in the figure shown is x^2/25 + y^2/9 =1Write the equation for each circle shown in the figure.
Graph each semiellipse. y = -√16 - 4x²
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Key Concepts
Equation of an Ellipse
Graphing Functions with Square Roots
Domain and Range of the Function
Find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations.
Find the standard form of the equation of an ellipse with vertices at (0, -6) and (0, 6), passing through (2, 4).
In Exercises 63–68, find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations.
Find the standard form of the equation of the hyperbola with vertices (5, −6) and (5, 6), passing through (0, 9).
Find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations.