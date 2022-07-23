Graphing Conic Sections (Ellipses)

An ellipse is a conic section defined by an equation of the form (x²/a²) + (y²/b²) = 1, where a and b are the lengths of the semi-major and semi-minor axes. Graphing an ellipse involves plotting points that satisfy this equation, showing its shape centered at the origin or a shifted center. Understanding the ellipse's dimensions helps visualize where it intersects other graphs.