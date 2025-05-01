Problem 53
Use the graphs of the arithmetic sequences {a} and {b} to solve Exercises 51-58. If {an} is a finite sequence whose last term is -83, how many terms does {an} contain?
Problem 55
Use the graphs of the arithmetic sequences {a} and {b} to solve Exercises 51-58. Find the difference between the sum of the first 14 terms of {bn} and the sum of the first 14 terms of {an}.
Problem 82
In the sequence 21,700, 23,172, 24,644, 26,116,... which term is 314,628?
Problem 84
Show that the sum of the first n positive odd integers,1 +3 +5 + ··· + (2n − 1), ... is n².
Problem 85
Write an equation in point-slope form and slope-intercept form for the line passing through (-2, -6) and perpendicular to the line whose equation is x − 3y+ 9 = 0.
Problem 87
Solve: log2 (x+9) — log2 x = 1.
Problem 1
Write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. a1 = 5, r = 3
Problem 3
Write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. a1 = 20, r = 1/2
Problem 5
Write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. an = - 4a(n-1), a1 = 10
Problem 7
Write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. an = - 5a(n-1), a1 = - 6
Problem 9
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a8 when a1 = 6, r = 2
Problem 11
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a12 when a1 = 5, r = - 2
Problem 13
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a40 when a1 = 1000, r = - 1/2
Problem 15
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of each sequence with the given first term, a1 and common ratio, r. Find a8 when a1 = 1 000 000, r = 0.1
Problem 17
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for an to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 3, 12, 48, 192, ...
Problem 19
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for an to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 18, 6, 2, 2/3, ...
Problem 21
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for an to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 1.5, - 3, 6, -12, ...
Problem 23
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for an to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 0.0004, - 0.0004, 0.04, - 0.04, ...
Problem 25
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 12 terms of the geometric sequence: 2, 6, 18, 54, ...
Problem 27
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 11 terms of the geometric sequence: 3, - 6, 12, - 24, ...
Problem 29
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to solve Exercises 25–30. Find the sum of the first 14 terms of the geometric sequence: - 3/2, 3, - 6, 12, ...
Problem 31
Find the indicated sum. Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence.
Problem 33
Find the indicated sum. Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence.
Problem 35
Find the indicated sum. Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence.
Problem 37
Find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 1 + 1/3 + 1/9 + 1/27 + ...
Problem 39
Find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 3 + 3/4 + 3/42 + 3/43 + ...
Problem 41
Find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 1 - 1/2 + 1/4 - 1/8 + ...
Problem 43
Find the sum of each infinite geometric series.
Problem 45
Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms.
Problem 47
Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms.
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
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