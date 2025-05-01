Problem 45
In Exercises 45-46, it is equally probable that the pointer on the spinner shown will land on any one of the eight regions, numbered 1 through 8. If the pointer lands on a borderline, spin again. Find the probability that the pointer will stop on an odd number or a number less than 6.
Problem 49
In Exercises 49–52, a single die is rolled twice. Find the probability of rolling a 2 the first time and a 3 the second time.
Problem 51
In Exercises 49–52, a single die is rolled twice. Find the probability of rolling an even number the first time and a number greater than 2 the second time.
Problem 53
If you toss a fair coin six times, what is the probability of getting all heads?
Problem 1
Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an = 7n - 4
Problem 3
Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given.
Problem 7
Evaluate
Problem 17
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, , and common difference, d. Find a12 when a1 = -8, d = -2
Problem 19
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. -7, -3, 1, 5 ...
Problem 22
Find the sum of the first 22 terms of the arithmetic sequence: 5, 12, 19, 26, ...
Problem 24
Find 3 + 6 + 9 + ... + 300, the sum of the first 100 positive multiples of 3.
Problem 25
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic sequence to find the indicated sum.
Problem 31
Write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. a1 = 3, r = 2
Problem 35
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of the sequence. Find a7 when a1 = 2, r = 3
Problem 37
Use the formula for the general term (the nth term) of a geometric sequence to find the indicated term of the sequence. Find a5 when a1 = -3, r = 2
Problem 41
Find the sum of the first 15 terms of the geometric sequence: 5, -15, 45, -135
Problem 43
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to find the indicated sum.
Problem 47
Find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 2 - 1 + 1/2 - 1/4 + ...
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
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