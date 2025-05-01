Problem 57
Express each sum using summation notation. Use a lower limit of summation of your choice and k for the index of summation. a+ar+ar2+⋯+ ar12
Problem 82
Use a calculator's factorial key to evaluate each expression. (300/20)!
Problem 84
Use a calculator's factorial key to evaluate each expression. 20!/(20−3)!
Problem 103
Solve: x/(x−3)=2x/(x−3)−5/3
Problem 1
Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. a1 = 200, d = 20
Problem 4
Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence.
Problem 5
Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. a1 = 300, d= -90
Problem 7
Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. a1= 5/2, d = -1/2
Problem 9
Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. an = an-1 +6, a1 = −9
Problem 11
Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. an = an-1 -10, a1 = 30
Problem 13
Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. an = an-1 -0.4, a1 = 1.6
Problem 15
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a6 when a1 = 13, d = 4.
Problem 17
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a50 when a1 = 7, d = 5.
Problem 19
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a200 when a1 = −40, d = 5.
Problem 21
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a60 when a1 = 35, d = -3.
Problem 23
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. 1, 5, 9, 13,...
Problem 25
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. 7,3,-1,-5,...
Problem 27
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. a1 = 9, d=2
Problem 29
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. a1=-20, d = -4
Problem 31
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. an = an-1 +3, a1 = 4
Problem 33
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. an= an-1 -10, a1 = 30
Problem 35
Find the sum of the first 20 terms of the arithmetic sequence: 4, 10, 16, 22,……….
Problem 37
Find the sum of the first 50 terms of the arithmetic sequence: -10, -6, -2, 2,....
Problem 39
Find 1+2+3+4+...+ 100, the sum of the first 100 natural numbers.
Problem 41
Find the sum of the first 60 positive even integers.
Problem 43
Find the sum of the even integers between 21 and 45.
Problem 45
Write out the first three terms and the last term. Then use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic sequence to find the indicated sum.
Problem 47
Write out the first three terms and the last term. Then use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic sequence to find the indicated sum.
Problem 49
Write out the first three terms and the last term. Then use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic sequence to find the indicated sum.
Problem 51
Use the graphs of the arithmetic sequences {a} and {b} to solve Exercises 51-58.
Find a14+b12.
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
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