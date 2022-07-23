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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 7
Chapter 9, Problem 7

Evaluate 40!4! 38!\(\frac{40!}{4!\text{ }\)38!}

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Recognize that the expression \(\frac{40!}{4! \times 38!}\) is a combination formula, which can be written as \(\binom{40}{4}\), representing the number of ways to choose 4 items from 40.
Recall the combination formula: \(\binom{n}{r} = \frac{n!}{r! (n-r)!}\), where \(n=40\) and \(r=4\) in this problem.
Rewrite the expression using the formula: \(\binom{40}{4} = \frac{40!}{4! (40-4)!} = \frac{40!}{4! \times 36!}\).
Notice that the original problem has \$38!\( in the denominator instead of \)36!$, so carefully check the factorial terms to confirm the expression matches the combination formula or simplify accordingly.
If simplifying directly, expand the factorials to cancel common terms: write \$40!\( as \(40 \times 39 \times 38!\), then cancel \)38!\( in numerator and denominator, and simplify the remaining expression by dividing by \)4!$.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Factorials

A factorial, denoted by n!, is the product of all positive integers from 1 up to n. For example, 4! = 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 24. Factorials are commonly used in permutations, combinations, and algebraic expressions involving sequences.
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Simplifying Factorial Expressions

When factorials appear in fractions, common terms can often be canceled to simplify the expression. For instance, in 40! / (4! 38!), the 38! in the denominator cancels with part of 40!, reducing the complexity of the calculation.
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Binomial Coefficients

The expression 40! / (4! 38!) represents a binomial coefficient, often read as '40 choose 4'. It counts the number of ways to select 4 items from 40 without regard to order, and is fundamental in combinatorics and probability.
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