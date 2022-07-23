Textbook Question
Write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. an = - 4a(n-1), a1 = 10
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Write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. an = - 4a(n-1), a1 = 10
A statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements Sk and Sk+1 simplifying statement Sk+1 completely. Sn: 4 + 8 + 12 + ... + 4n = 2n(n + 1)
Evaluate
Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. a1 = 300, d= -90
Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=(−3)n
Use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 6P6