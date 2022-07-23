Textbook Question
Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms.
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Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms.
Find the term indicated in each expansion. (x2 + y)22; the term containing y14
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each expression and write the result in simplified form. (x3 +x-2)4
Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms.
In Exercises 49–52, a single die is rolled twice. Find the probability of rolling a 2 the first time and a 3 the second time.
Find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 2 - 1 + 1/2 - 1/4 + ...