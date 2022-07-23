Textbook Question
Find the term indicated in each expansion. (x2 + y)22; the term containing y14
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Find the term indicated in each expansion. (x2 + y)22; the term containing y14
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each expression and write the result in simplified form. (x3 +x-2)4
Find the sum of each infinite geometric series. -6 + 4 - 8/3 + 16/9 - ...
Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms.
Write out the first three terms and the last term. Then use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic sequence to find the indicated sum.
Find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 2 - 1 + 1/2 - 1/4 + ...