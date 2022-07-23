Textbook Question
In Exercises 39–44, you are dealt one card from a 52-card deck. Find the probability that you are not dealt a picture card.
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In Exercises 39–44, you are dealt one card from a 52-card deck. Find the probability that you are not dealt a picture card.
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