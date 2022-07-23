Textbook Question
Find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 1 - 1/2 + 1/4 - 1/8 + ...
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Find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 1 - 1/2 + 1/4 - 1/8 + ...
Find the sum of the even integers between 21 and 45.
Express each sum using summation notation. Use 1 as the lower limit of summation and i for the index of summation.
Find the sum of the first 60 positive even integers.
Use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of a geometric sequence to find the indicated sum.
Find the sum of the first 15 terms of the geometric sequence: 5, -15, 45, -135