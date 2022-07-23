Textbook Question
Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms.
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Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms.
In Exercises 45-46, it is equally probable that the pointer on the spinner shown will land on any one of the eight regions, numbered 1 through 8. If the pointer lands on a borderline, spin again. Find the probability that the pointer will stop on an odd number or a number less than 6.
Write out the first three terms and the last term. Then use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic sequence to find the indicated sum.
Find the term indicated in each expansion. (x − 1/2)9; fourth term
Express each sum using summation notation. Use as the lower limit of summation and for the index of summation.
Find the sum of the odd integers between 30 and 54.