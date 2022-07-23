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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 45
Chapter 9, Problem 45

Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms. 0.5=510+5100+51000+510,000+0.\(\overline{5}\)=\(\frac{5}{10}\)+\(\frac{5}{100}\)+\(\frac{5}{1000}\)+\(\frac{5}{10,000}\)+\(\cdots\)

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1
Let the repeating decimal be represented by the variable \(x\), so \(x = 0.5555\ldots\) where the digit 5 repeats indefinitely.
Multiply both sides of the equation by 10 to shift the decimal point one place to the right: \(10x = 5.5555\ldots\)
Subtract the original equation from this new equation to eliminate the repeating part: \(10x - x = 5.5555\ldots - 0.5555\ldots\)
Simplify the subtraction: \(9x = 5\)
Solve for \(x\) by dividing both sides by 9: \(x = \frac{5}{9}\). This fraction is already in lowest terms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Repeating Decimals

A repeating decimal is a decimal number in which a digit or group of digits repeats infinitely. For example, 0.555... has the digit 5 repeating endlessly. Understanding this pattern is essential to convert such decimals into fractions.
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Geometric Series

A geometric series is the sum of terms where each term is a constant multiple (common ratio) of the previous one. In repeating decimals, the infinite sum of the repeating digits can be expressed as a geometric series, which helps in finding the fractional equivalent.
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Fraction Simplification

After expressing the repeating decimal as a fraction, simplifying it to lowest terms involves dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor (GCD). This ensures the fraction is in its simplest and most understandable form.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write out the first three terms and the last term. Then use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic sequence to find the indicated sum.

i=117(5i+3)\(\sum\)_{i=1}^{17} (5i + 3)

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Express each sum using summation notation. Use 1 as the lower limit of summation and i for the index of summation. 1+2+3+⋯+ 30

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Textbook Question

In Exercises 45-46, it is equally probable that the pointer on the spinner shown will land on any one of the eight regions, numbered 1 through 8. If the pointer lands on a borderline, spin again. Find the probability that the pointer will stop on an odd number or a number less than 6.

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Textbook Question

Write out the first three terms and the last term. Then use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic sequence to find the indicated sum.

i=130(3i+5)\(\sum\)_{i=1}^{30} (-3i + 5)

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Find the term indicated in each expansion. (x − 1/2)9; fourth term

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Express each sum using summation notation. Use 11 as the lower limit of summation and ii for the index of summation. 2+22+23++2112+2^2+2^3+\(\cdots\)+2^{11}

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