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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 45
Chapter 9, Problem 45

Find the term indicated in each expansion. (x − 1/2)9; fourth term

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Recall the Binomial Theorem, which states that the expansion of \((a + b)^n\) is given by the sum of terms: \(\binom{n}{k} a^{n-k} b^k\), where \(k\) ranges from 0 to \(n\).
Identify the values in the problem: \(a = x\), \(b = -\frac{1}{2}\), and \(n = 9\).
Note that the term number \(r\) in the expansion corresponds to \(k = r - 1\). Since we want the fourth term, set \(k = 3\).
Write the general form for the fourth term: \(T_4 = \binom{9}{3} x^{9-3} \left(-\frac{1}{2}\right)^3\).
Simplify the powers and coefficients as much as possible (without calculating the final numeric value) to express the fourth term clearly.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Theorem

The Binomial Theorem provides a formula to expand expressions of the form (a + b)^n. It states that the expansion is the sum of terms involving binomial coefficients multiplied by powers of a and b. This theorem is essential for finding specific terms in binomial expansions.
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Binomial Coefficients

Binomial coefficients, denoted as C(n, k) or "n choose k," represent the number of ways to choose k elements from n. They appear as coefficients in the binomial expansion and can be calculated using factorials or Pascal's Triangle. These coefficients determine the weight of each term.
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Term Identification in Binomial Expansion

Each term in a binomial expansion corresponds to a specific value of k, starting from k=0 for the first term. The (r)th term is given by C(n, r-1) * a^(n-(r-1)) * b^(r-1). Understanding this indexing helps locate and calculate the exact term requested, such as the fourth term in the expansion.
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