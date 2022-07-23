Textbook Question
Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms.
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Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms.
Write out the first three terms and the last term. Then use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic sequence to find the indicated sum.
Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms.
Find the term indicated in each expansion. (x2 + y)22; the term containing y14
Express each sum using summation notation. Use 1 as the lower limit of summation and i for the index of summation. 1+2+3+⋯+ 30
Express each sum using summation notation. Use as the lower limit of summation and for the index of summation.