Textbook Question
Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms.
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Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms.
Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms.
Find the term indicated in each expansion. (x2 + y)22; the term containing y14
Write out the first three terms and the last term. Then use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic sequence to find the indicated sum.
Express each sum using summation notation. Use as the lower limit of summation and for the index of summation.
Find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 2 - 1 + 1/2 - 1/4 + ...