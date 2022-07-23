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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 47
Chapter 9, Problem 47

Express each sum using summation notation. Use 1 as the lower limit of summation and i for the index of summation. 1+2+3+⋯+ 30

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Identify the pattern in the sum: the terms are consecutive integers starting from 1 up to 30.
Recognize that the sum can be expressed as the sum of \( i \) where \( i \) takes on integer values from 1 to 30.
Write the summation notation using the sigma symbol \( \sum \), the index of summation \( i \), the lower limit 1, and the upper limit 30.
Express the sum as \( \sum_{i=1}^{30} i \), which means adding all integers \( i \) starting at 1 and ending at 30.
This notation compactly represents the original sum \( 1 + 2 + 3 + \cdots + 30 \) in a concise mathematical form.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Summation Notation

Summation notation is a concise way to represent the sum of a sequence of terms using the Greek letter sigma (∑). It includes an index of summation, lower and upper limits, and the general term to be summed. For example, ∑ from i=1 to n of a_i represents adding terms a_1 through a_n.
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Index of Summation

The index of summation is a variable, often i, that represents the position of each term in the sum. It starts at the lower limit and increments by one until it reaches the upper limit. This index helps define each term in the sequence being summed.
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Arithmetic Series

An arithmetic series is the sum of terms in an arithmetic sequence, where each term increases by a constant difference. For example, 1 + 2 + 3 + ... + 30 is an arithmetic series with a common difference of 1. Recognizing this helps in expressing the sum using summation notation.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms. 0.5=510+5100+51000+510,000+0.\(\overline{5}\)=\(\frac{5}{10}\)+\(\frac{5}{100}\)+\(\frac{5}{1000}\)+\(\frac{5}{10,000}\)+\(\cdots\)

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Textbook Question

Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms. 0.47=47100+4710,000+471,000,000+0.\(\overline{47}\)=\(\frac{47}{100}\)+\(\frac{47}{10,000}\)+\(\frac{47}{1,000,000}\)+\(\cdots\)

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Textbook Question

Find the term indicated in each expansion. (x2 + y)22; the term containing y14

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Textbook Question

Write out the first three terms and the last term. Then use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic sequence to find the indicated sum.

i=130(3i+5)\(\sum\)_{i=1}^{30} (-3i + 5)

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Textbook Question

Express each sum using summation notation. Use 11 as the lower limit of summation and ii for the index of summation. 2+22+23++2112+2^2+2^3+\(\cdots\)+2^{11}

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Textbook Question

Find the sum of each infinite geometric series. 2 - 1 + 1/2 - 1/4 + ...

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