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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 2
Chapter 9, Problem 2

A statement Sn about the positive integers is given. Write statements S1, S2 and S3 and show that each of these statements is true. Sn: 3 + 4 + 5 + ... + (n + 2) = n(n + 5)/2

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Step 1: Understand the statement S_n. It says that the sum of the integers starting from 3 up to (n + 2) is equal to \( \frac{n(n + 5)}{2} \). In other words, \( 3 + 4 + 5 + \cdots + (n + 2) = \frac{n(n + 5)}{2} \).
Step 2: Write out the statements S_1, S_2, and S_3 by substituting n = 1, 2, and 3 respectively into the sum and the formula.
Step 3: For S_1, the sum is just the first term: 3. Check if \( 3 = \frac{1(1 + 5)}{2} \).
Step 4: For S_2, the sum is \( 3 + 4 \). Check if \( 3 + 4 = \frac{2(2 + 5)}{2} \).
Step 5: For S_3, the sum is \( 3 + 4 + 5 \). Check if \( 3 + 4 + 5 = \frac{3(3 + 5)}{2} \). In each case, verify that the left side equals the right side to show the statements are true.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mathematical Induction

Mathematical induction is a proof technique used to verify statements for all positive integers. It involves proving the base case (usually n=1), then assuming the statement is true for n=k, and finally proving it for n=k+1. This method ensures the statement holds for every integer n.
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Summation of Arithmetic Series

An arithmetic series is the sum of terms in an arithmetic sequence, where each term increases by a constant difference. Understanding how to express and sum such sequences is essential, as the problem involves summing consecutive integers starting from 3 up to n+2.
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Algebraic Manipulation

Algebraic manipulation involves simplifying expressions and equations using algebraic rules. In this problem, it is necessary to rewrite the sum and the formula n(n+5)/2, and verify their equivalence by expanding, factoring, or rearranging terms.
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