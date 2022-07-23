Textbook Question
Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given.
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Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given.
Use the formula for nPr to evaluate each expression. 8P5
Write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. a1 = 20, r = 1/2
Write the first five terms of each geometric sequence. a1 = 5, r = 3
Write the first six terms of each arithmetic sequence. a1 = 200, d = 20
Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=3n+2