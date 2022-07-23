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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 3
Chapter 9, Problem 3

Write the first four terms of each sequence whose general term is given. an=1/(n1)!a_n = 1/(n - 1)!

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1
Identify the general term of the sequence given by \(a_n = \frac{1}{(n - 1)!}\), where \(n\) is a positive integer starting from 1.
Recall that the factorial function \(k!\) is defined as the product of all positive integers from 1 up to \(k\), with the special case \(0! = 1\).
Calculate the first four terms by substituting \(n = 1, 2, 3, 4\) into the general term formula:
\(a_1 = \frac{1}{(1 - 1)!} = \frac{1}{0!}\),
\(a_2 = \frac{1}{(2 - 1)!} = \frac{1}{1!}\),
\(a_3 = \frac{1}{(3 - 1)!} = \frac{1}{2!}\),
\(a_4 = \frac{1}{(4 - 1)!} = \frac{1}{3!}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Sequences and Terms

A sequence is an ordered list of numbers defined by a specific rule or formula. Each number in the sequence is called a term, and the position of a term is indicated by its index n. Understanding how to find terms from a general formula is essential for working with sequences.
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Factorials

The factorial of a non-negative integer n, denoted n!, is the product of all positive integers from 1 to n. By definition, 0! = 1. Factorials grow very quickly and are commonly used in sequences, permutations, and combinations.
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Evaluating Terms Using the General Term

To find specific terms of a sequence, substitute the term number n into the general term formula. For example, for a_n = 1/(n - 1)!, calculate the factorial of (n - 1) and then find its reciprocal. This process helps generate the sequence's terms explicitly.
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