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Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 3
Chapter 9, Problem 3

Evaluate the given binomial coefficient. (121)\(\binom{12}{1}\)

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Identify the binomial coefficient notation: \(\binom{12}{1}\), which represents the number of ways to choose 1 item from 12 items.
Recall the formula for a binomial coefficient: \(\binom{n}{r} = \frac{n!}{r!(n-r)!}\), where \(n!\) denotes the factorial of \(n\).
Substitute \(n = 12\) and \(r = 1\) into the formula: \(\binom{12}{1} = \frac{12!}{1!(12-1)!}\).
Simplify the factorial expressions in the denominator: \(1! = 1\) and \((12-1)! = 11!\), so the expression becomes \(\frac{12!}{1 \times 11!}\).
Recognize that \(\frac{12!}{11!} = 12\), so the binomial coefficient simplifies to \(12\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Coefficient

The binomial coefficient, denoted as (n choose k), represents the number of ways to choose k elements from a set of n elements without regard to order. It is calculated using the formula n! / (k! (n-k)!), where '!' denotes factorial.
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Factorial Function

The factorial of a non-negative integer n, written as n!, is the product of all positive integers less than or equal to n. For example, 5! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120. Factorials are essential in calculating permutations and combinations.
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Properties of Binomial Coefficients

Binomial coefficients have properties such as (n choose 0) = 1 and (n choose 1) = n. These properties simplify calculations, for instance, (12 choose 1) equals 12, since choosing one element from twelve can be done in twelve ways.
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