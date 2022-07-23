Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (2x3 − 1)4
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a200 when a1 = −40, d = 5.
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Key Concepts
Arithmetic Sequence
General Formula for the nth Term
Substitution and Evaluation
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for an to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 18, 6, 2, 2/3, ...
In Exercises 19–22, the general term of a sequence is given and involves a factorial. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a_n=(n+1)!/n^2
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. -7, -3, 1, 5 ...
In Exercises 19–22, the general term of a sequence is given and involves a factorial. Write the first four terms of each sequence. an=2(n+1)!
In Exercises 19–22, the general term of a sequence is given and involves a factorial. Write the first four terms of each sequence. an = n2/n!