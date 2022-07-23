Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (2x3 − 1)4
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Chapter 9, Problem 20
In Exercises 19–22, the general term of a sequence is given and involves a factorial. Write the first four terms of each sequence. a_n=(n+1)!/n^2
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Identify the general term of the sequence: \(a_n = \frac{(n+1)!}{n^2}\).
To find the first term \(a_1\), substitute \(n = 1\) into the general term: \(a_1 = \frac{(1+1)!}{1^2}\).
To find the second term \(a_2\), substitute \(n = 2\) into the general term: \(a_2 = \frac{(2+1)!}{2^2}\).
To find the third term \(a_3\), substitute \(n = 3\) into the general term: \(a_3 = \frac{(3+1)!}{3^2}\).
To find the fourth term \(a_4\), substitute \(n = 4\) into the general term: \(a_4 = \frac{(4+1)!}{4^2}\).
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Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Factorials
A factorial, denoted as n!, is the product of all positive integers from 1 to n. For example, 5! = 5 × 4 × 3 × 2 × 1 = 120. Factorials grow rapidly and are commonly used in permutations, combinations, and sequences. Understanding how to compute factorials is essential for evaluating expressions involving them.
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Sequences
A sequence is an ordered list of numbers defined by a specific rule or formula. Each number in the sequence is called a term, and the position of a term is typically denoted by n. In this case, the sequence is defined by the general term a_n = (n+1)!/n^2, which allows us to calculate specific terms by substituting values for n.
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Evaluating Expressions
Evaluating expressions involves substituting values into a mathematical formula to compute specific results. For the sequence given, we need to substitute n = 1, 2, 3, and 4 into the expression a_n = (n+1)!/n^2 to find the first four terms. This process requires careful arithmetic and an understanding of the order of operations.
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