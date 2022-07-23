In Exercises 17–20, you are dealt one card from a standard 52-card deck. Find the probability of being dealt a picture card.
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Chapter 9, Problem 19
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each arithmetic sequence. Do not use a recursion formula. Then use the formula for an to find a20, the 20th term of the sequence. -7, -3, 1, 5 ...
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the first term of the arithmetic sequence, which is given as \(a_1 = -7\).
Calculate the common difference \(d\) by subtracting the first term from the second term: \(d = -3 - (-7) = -3 + 7\).
Write the general formula for the nth term of an arithmetic sequence: \(a_n = a_1 + (n - 1) \times d\).
Substitute the values of \(a_1\) and \(d\) into the formula to get the explicit formula for \(a_n\).
Use the formula to find the 20th term by substituting \(n = 20\) into the expression for \(a_n\).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:2m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Arithmetic Sequence
An arithmetic sequence is a list of numbers where each term after the first is found by adding a constant difference to the previous term. For example, in the sequence -7, -3, 1, 5, the common difference is 4. Understanding this pattern is essential to formulating the general term.
Recommended video:
General Term Formula of an Arithmetic Sequence
The general term (nth term) of an arithmetic sequence is given by an = a1 + (n - 1)d, where a1 is the first term and d is the common difference. This formula allows direct calculation of any term without listing all previous terms.
Recommended video:
Evaluating the nth Term
Once the general term formula is established, substituting n with the desired term number (like 20 for a20) gives the value of that term. This step involves simple arithmetic and is crucial for finding specific terms efficiently.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:56
Nth Roots
Related Practice
Textbook Question
614
views
Textbook Question
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for an to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 18, 6, 2, 2/3, ...
875
views
Textbook Question
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a200 when a1 = −40, d = 5.
927
views
Textbook Question
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 2 + 4 + 8 + ... + 2n = 2n+1 - 2
758
views
Textbook Question
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (y-3)4
644
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–22, the general term of a sequence is given and involves a factorial. Write the first four terms of each sequence. an = n2/n!
934
views