Textbook Question
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a60 when a1 = 35, d = -3.
1213
views
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a60 when a1 = 35, d = -3.
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (2x3 − 1)4
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for an to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 1.5, - 3, 6, -12, ...
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 1 · 2 + 2 · 3 + 3 · 4 + ... + n(n + 1) = n(n + 1)(n + 2)/3
Evaluate each expression.
In Exercises 19–22, the general term of a sequence is given and involves a factorial. Write the first four terms of each sequence. an=2(n+1)!