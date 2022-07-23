Textbook Question
Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a60 when a1 = 35, d = -3.
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Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a60 when a1 = 35, d = -3.
Find the sum of the first 22 terms of the arithmetic sequence: 5, 12, 19, 26, ...
In Exercises 19–22, the general term of a sequence is given and involves a factorial. Write the first four terms of each sequence. an=−2(n−1)!
In Exercises 21–22, a fair coin is tossed two times in succession. The sample space of equally likely outcomes is {HH,HT,TH,TT}. Find the probability of getting two heads.
Use mathematical induction to prove that each statement is true for every positive integer n. 1 · 2 + 2 · 3 + 3 · 4 + ... + n(n + 1) = n(n + 1)(n + 2)/3
Evaluate each expression.