Find the indicated term of the arithmetic sequence with first term, and common difference, d. Find a60 when a1 = 35, d = -3.
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Chapter 9, Problem 21
Evaluate each expression.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the components of the expression: \(\frac{^7P_3}{3!} - 7C_3\). Here, \(^7P_3\) represents the number of permutations of 7 items taken 3 at a time, \$3!\( is the factorial of 3, and \)7C_3$ is the number of combinations of 7 items taken 3 at a time.
Recall the formulas for permutations and combinations: - Permutations: \(^nP_r = \frac{n!}{(n-r)!}\) - Combinations: \(^nC_r = \frac{n!}{r!(n-r)!}\)
Calculate \(^7P_3\) using the permutation formula: \(^7P_3 = \frac{7!}{(7-3)!} = \frac{7!}{4!}\).
Calculate \$3!$ which is the factorial of 3: \(3! = 3 \times 2 \times 1\).
Calculate \$7C_3$ using the combination formula: \(7C_3 = \frac{7!}{3!(7-3)!} = \frac{7!}{3!4!}\).
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:4m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Permutation
A permutation refers to the arrangement of objects in a specific order. The notation nPr represents the number of ways to arrange r objects from a set of n distinct objects, calculated as n! / (n-r)!. Understanding permutations is essential when order matters in selection.
Recommended video:
7:11
Introduction to Permutations
Combination
A combination is a selection of objects where order does not matter. The notation nCr represents the number of ways to choose r objects from n distinct objects, calculated as n! / [r!(n-r)!]. Combinations are used when the arrangement order is irrelevant.
Recommended video:
5:22
Combinations
Factorial and Simplification of Expressions
Factorials (n!) represent the product of all positive integers up to n and are fundamental in calculating permutations and combinations. Simplifying expressions involving factorials, permutations, and combinations requires careful manipulation to reduce complex terms and evaluate the expression correctly.
Recommended video:
5:22
Factorials
Related Practice
Textbook Question
1213
views
Textbook Question
Find the sum of the first 22 terms of the arithmetic sequence: 5, 12, 19, 26, ...
1190
views
Textbook Question
Write a formula for the general term (the nth term) of each geometric sequence. Then use the formula for an to find a7, the seventh term of the sequence. 1.5, - 3, 6, -12, ...
1098
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 19–22, the general term of a sequence is given and involves a factorial. Write the first four terms of each sequence. an=−2(n−1)!
525
views
Textbook Question
In Exercises 21–22, a fair coin is tossed two times in succession. The sample space of equally likely outcomes is {HH,HT,TH,TT}. Find the probability of getting two heads.
781
views
Textbook Question
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each binomial and express the result in simplified form. (c+2)5
700
views