Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and ProbabilityProblem 49
Chapter 9, Problem 49

Write out the first three terms and the last term. Then use the formula for the sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic sequence to find the indicated sum.
i=11004i\(\sum\)_{i=1}^{100} 4i

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the arithmetic sequence given by the general term: \(a_i = 4i\), where \(i\) ranges from 1 to 100.
Write out the first three terms by substituting \(i = 1, 2, 3\) into the formula: \(a_1 = 4(1)\), \(a_2 = 4(2)\), and \(a_3 = 4(3)\).
Find the last term by substituting \(i = 100\) into the formula: \(a_{100} = 4(100)\).
Recall the formula for the sum of the first \(n\) terms of an arithmetic sequence: \(S_n = \frac{n}{2} (a_1 + a_n)\), where \(a_1\) is the first term and \(a_n\) is the last term.
Substitute \(n = 100\), the first term \(a_1\), and the last term \(a_{100}\) into the sum formula to express the sum \(S_{100}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Arithmetic Sequence

An arithmetic sequence is a list of numbers where each term after the first is found by adding a constant difference to the previous term. For example, in the sequence 4, 8, 12, ..., each term increases by 4. Understanding this helps identify the pattern and calculate specific terms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:17
Arithmetic Sequences - General Formula

General Term of an Arithmetic Sequence

The nth term of an arithmetic sequence can be found using the formula a_n = a_1 + (n - 1)d, where a_1 is the first term and d is the common difference. This formula allows you to find any term in the sequence without listing all previous terms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:17
Arithmetic Sequences - General Formula

Sum of the First n Terms of an Arithmetic Sequence

The sum of the first n terms of an arithmetic sequence is given by S_n = n/2 (a_1 + a_n), where a_1 is the first term and a_n is the nth term. This formula efficiently calculates the total sum without adding each term individually.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:17
Arithmetic Sequences - General Formula
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. An election ballot asks voters to select three city commissioners from a group of six candidates. In how many ways can this be done?

758
views
Textbook Question

Express each sum using summation notation. Use 1 as the lower limit of summation and i for the index of summation. 1/2+2/3+3/4+⋯+ 14/(14+1)

922
views
Textbook Question

Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each expression and write the result in simplified form. (x3 +x-2)4

689
views
Textbook Question

Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms. 0.2570.\(\overline{257}\)

924
views
Textbook Question

Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms. 0.6 (repeating 6)

1055
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 49–52, a single die is rolled twice. Find the probability of rolling a 2 the first time and a 3 the second time.

566
views