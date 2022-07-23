Textbook Question
Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. An election ballot asks voters to select three city commissioners from a group of six candidates. In how many ways can this be done?
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Use the formula for nCr to solve Exercises 49–56. An election ballot asks voters to select three city commissioners from a group of six candidates. In how many ways can this be done?
Express each sum using summation notation. Use 1 as the lower limit of summation and i for the index of summation. 1/2+2/3+3/4+⋯+ 14/(14+1)
Use the Binomial Theorem to expand each expression and write the result in simplified form. (x3 +x-2)4
Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms.
Express each repeating decimal as a fraction in lowest terms. 0.6 (repeating 6)
In Exercises 49–52, a single die is rolled twice. Find the probability of rolling a 2 the first time and a 3 the second time.