Textbook Question
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √144+25
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Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √144+25
In Exercises 5–8, find the degree of the polynomial. x2−4x3+9x−12x4+63
In Exercises 1–10, factor out the greatest common factor. x(2x+1)+4(2x+1)
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √−25
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. (−3)0
In Exercises 7–14, simplify each rational expression. Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of the simplified rational expression. (3x−9)/(x2−6x+9)