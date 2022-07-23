Skip to main content
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 7
Chapter 1, Problem 7

In Exercises 5–8, find the degree of the polynomial. x2−4x3+9x−12x4+63

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the degree of a polynomial. The degree of a polynomial is the highest power of the variable (in this case, x) with a non-zero coefficient.
Step 2: Identify all the terms in the polynomial. The given polynomial is: x^2 - 4x^3 + 9x - 12x^4 + 63. The terms are: x^2, -4x^3, 9x, -12x^4, and 63.
Step 3: Determine the degree of each term. The degree of a term is the exponent of the variable x. For the terms: x^2 has degree 2, -4x^3 has degree 3, 9x has degree 1, -12x^4 has degree 4, and 63 (a constant) has degree 0.
Step 4: Identify the highest degree among all the terms. From the degrees calculated in Step 3, the highest degree is 4, which comes from the term -12x^4.
Step 5: Conclude that the degree of the polynomial is 4, as it is the highest power of x with a non-zero coefficient.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Degree of a Polynomial

The degree of a polynomial is the highest power of the variable in the polynomial expression. It indicates the polynomial's behavior as the variable approaches infinity and helps determine the number of roots and the shape of its graph. For example, in the polynomial x^2 - 4x^3 + 9x - 12x^4 + 63, the degree is determined by the term with the highest exponent.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:16
Standard Form of Polynomials

Polynomial Terms

A polynomial is composed of terms, which are individual components that can include constants, variables, and exponents. Each term is typically in the form of ax^n, where 'a' is a coefficient, 'x' is the variable, and 'n' is a non-negative integer. Understanding how to identify and classify these terms is essential for determining the degree of the polynomial.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:13
Introduction to Polynomials

Standard Form of a Polynomial

The standard form of a polynomial arranges its terms in descending order of their exponents. This format makes it easier to identify the leading term and the degree of the polynomial. For instance, rewriting the polynomial x^2 - 4x^3 + 9x - 12x^4 + 63 in standard form would help quickly identify the term with the highest degree, which is crucial for solving the problem.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:16
Standard Form of Polynomials
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 9–14, perform the indicated operations. Write the resulting polynomial in standard form and indicate its degree. (−6x3+5x2−8x+9)+(17x3+2x2−4x−13)

1074
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–16, evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or values of the variable(s). x2-6x+3, for x=7

351
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. √144+25

931
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–10, factor out the greatest common factor. x(2x+1)+4(2x+1)

247
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. (−3)0

217
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 7–14, simplify each rational expression. Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of the simplified rational expression. (3x−9)/(x2−6x+9)

1419
views