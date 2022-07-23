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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 7
Chapter 1, Problem 7

Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. (−3)0

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Recall the zero exponent rule, which states that for any nonzero base \(a\), \(a^0 = 1\).
Identify the base in the expression \((\-3)^0\). Here, the base is \(-3\).
Since \(-3\) is a nonzero number, apply the zero exponent rule: \((\-3)^0 = 1\).
Understand that the parentheses indicate the entire number \(-3\) is raised to the zero power, not just the 3.
Conclude that the value of \((\-3)^0\) is 1, based on the zero exponent rule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Exponents and Powers

Exponents indicate how many times a base number is multiplied by itself. For example, in a^n, 'a' is the base and 'n' is the exponent, meaning multiply 'a' by itself 'n' times. Understanding this helps evaluate expressions like (−3)^0.
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Zero Exponent Rule

Any nonzero base raised to the zero power equals 1. This means that for any number 'a' ≠ 0, a^0 = 1. This rule applies regardless of whether the base is positive or negative, so (−3)^0 = 1.
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Order of Operations with Exponents

When evaluating expressions with exponents, apply the exponent before other operations like multiplication or addition. Parentheses indicate that the exponent applies to the entire base, so (−3)^0 means the whole number −3 is raised to the zero power.
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