Textbook Question
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22.
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Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22.
State the name of the property illustrated: 3+17 = 17+3
In Exercises 11–16, factor by grouping. x3−3x2+4x−12
In Exercises 9–14, perform the indicated operations. Write the resulting polynomial in standard form and indicate its degree. (5x2−7x−8)+(2x2−3x+7)−(x2−4x−3)
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number.
Express the distance between the numbers -17 and 4 using absolute value. Then evaluate the absolute value.