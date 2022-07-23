Textbook Question
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. 4−3
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Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. 4−3
In Exercises 11–16, factor by grouping. x3−3x2+4x−12
In Exercises 1–16, evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or values of the variable(s). x2-3(x-y), for x=8 and y=2
In Exercises 9–14, perform the indicated operations. Write the resulting polynomial in standard form and indicate its degree. (5x2−7x−8)+(2x2−3x+7)−(x2−4x−3)
In Exercises 1–16, evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or values of the variable(s). 5(x+2)/(2x-14), for x=10
Express the distance between the numbers -17 and 4 using absolute value. Then evaluate the absolute value.