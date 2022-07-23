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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 12
Chapter 1, Problem 12

Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. (17)2\(\sqrt{(-17)^2}\)

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Identify the expression inside the square root: \(\sqrt{(-17)^2}\).
Recall that squaring a number means multiplying it by itself, so \((-17)^2 = (-17) \times (-17)\).
Calculate \((-17) \times (-17)\), which results in a positive number because a negative times a negative is positive.
Rewrite the expression as \(\sqrt{\text{positive number}}\).
Since the square root of a positive number is a real number, simplify \(\sqrt{(-17)^2}\) to the absolute value of \(-17\), which is \(17\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square Root and Its Properties

The square root of a number is a value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number. For non-negative numbers, the square root is real and non-negative. Understanding how to simplify square roots, especially with squared terms, is essential for evaluating expressions like √(−17)^2.
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Order of Operations

The order of operations dictates the sequence in which parts of a mathematical expression are evaluated. Parentheses and exponents are handled before roots. In the expression √(−17)^2, the exponent applies to −17 first, then the square root is taken, which affects the final result.
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Real Numbers and Imaginary Numbers

Real numbers include all rational and irrational numbers, while imaginary numbers involve the square root of negative values. Recognizing when an expression results in a real number or when it involves imaginary numbers helps determine if the root is real or not, as asked in the question.
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