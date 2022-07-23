State the name of the property illustrated: 3+17 = 17+3

Textbook Question
State the name of the property illustrated: (6 • 3) • 9 = 6 • (3 • 9)
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State the name of the property illustrated: (6 • 3) • 9 = 6 • (3 • 9)
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22.
In Exercises 11–16, factor by grouping. x3+6x2−2x−12
In Exercises 9–14, perform the indicated operations. Write the resulting polynomial in standard form and indicate its degree. (5x2−7x−8)+(2x2−3x+7)−(x2−4x−3)
In Exercises 7–14, simplify each rational expression. Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of the simplified rational expression. (x2−14x+49)/(x2−49)
In Exercises 1–16, evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or values of the variable(s). 5(x+2)/(2x-14), for x=10