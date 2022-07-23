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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 13
Chapter 1, Problem 13

State the name of the property illustrated: 3+17 = 17+3

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1
Observe the equation given: \(3 + 17 = 17 + 3\).
Notice that the numbers on both sides are the same but their order is switched.
Recall that the property which allows you to change the order of addition without changing the result is called the Commutative Property of Addition.
State that this property means: for any numbers \(a\) and \(b\), \(a + b = b + a\).
Conclude that the equation \(3 + 17 = 17 + 3\) illustrates the Commutative Property of Addition.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Commutative Property of Addition

This property states that changing the order of the numbers in an addition operation does not change the sum. For example, 3 + 17 equals 17 + 3, demonstrating that addition is commutative.
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Addition Operation

Addition is a basic arithmetic operation that combines two numbers to get their total or sum. Understanding how addition works is essential to recognize properties like commutativity.
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Equality in Equations

Equality means that two expressions represent the same value. In the equation 3 + 17 = 17 + 3, both sides have the same sum, illustrating the concept of equality in algebra.
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