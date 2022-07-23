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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 3
Chapter 1, Problem 3

Is the algebraic expression a polynomial? If it is, write the polynomial in standard form. (2x+3)/x

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Identify the given expression: \(\frac{2x + 3}{x}\).
Recall that a polynomial is an expression consisting of variables raised to non-negative integer powers, combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication only. Division by a variable (like \(x\)) is not allowed in polynomials.
Rewrite the expression by dividing each term in the numerator by \(x\): \(\frac{2x}{x} + \frac{3}{x}\).
Simplify the terms: \(\frac{2x}{x} = 2\) and \(\frac{3}{x} = 3x^{-1}\).
Since \(3x^{-1}\) has a negative exponent, the expression is not a polynomial. Therefore, it cannot be written in standard polynomial form.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Polynomial

A polynomial is an algebraic expression consisting of variables and coefficients, involving only non-negative integer exponents of variables combined using addition, subtraction, and multiplication. Expressions with variables in denominators or with negative or fractional exponents are not polynomials.
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Standard Form of a Polynomial

The standard form of a polynomial arranges terms in descending order of their exponents, starting with the highest degree term. This format helps in easily identifying the degree and leading coefficient of the polynomial.
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Simplifying Rational Expressions

A rational expression is a ratio of two polynomials. To determine if it is a polynomial, simplify the expression by performing division or factoring. If the variable remains in the denominator after simplification, the expression is not a polynomial.
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