Textbook Question
In Exercises 1–6, find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of each rational expression. (x+5)/(x2−25)
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In Exercises 1–6, find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of each rational expression. (x+5)/(x2−25)
In Exercises 1–10, factor out the greatest common factor. 3x2+6x
Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. −√36
In Exercises 1–16, evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or values of the variable(s). 7+5x, for x = 10
Is the algebraic expression a polynomial? If it is, write the polynomial in standard form. (2x+3)/x
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. (−2)6