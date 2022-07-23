Skip to main content
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 3
Chapter 1, Problem 3

Evaluate each expression in Exercises 1–12, or indicate that the root is not a real number. −√36

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves evaluating the square root of a number. The square root of a number is a value that, when multiplied by itself, equals the original number.
Step 2: Identify the number inside the square root symbol (radical). In this case, the number is 36, so we are tasked with finding √36.
Step 3: Determine the square root of 36. Since 6 × 6 = 36, the square root of 36 is 6. Note that the square root symbol (√) typically refers to the principal (non-negative) square root.
Step 4: Apply the negative sign in front of the square root. The problem specifies −√36, so we take the negative of the square root value found in Step 3.
Step 5: Conclude that the expression evaluates to the negative of the square root of 36. The result is a real number because the square root of 36 is defined and real.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square Roots

A square root of a number 'x' is a value 'y' such that y² = x. For example, the square root of 36 is 6, since 6² = 36. Square roots can be both positive and negative, but when referring to the principal square root, we typically consider only the non-negative value.
Recommended video:
02:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Negative Square Roots

When evaluating expressions involving negative square roots, such as -√x, it indicates the negative of the principal square root of 'x'. For instance, -√36 equals -6. Understanding this concept is crucial for correctly interpreting expressions that involve both square roots and negative signs.
Recommended video:
02:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Real and Non-Real Numbers

In algebra, real numbers include all rational and irrational numbers, while non-real numbers typically refer to complex numbers. When evaluating square roots, if the number under the root is negative, the result is not a real number. For example, √(-1) is not a real number, but rather an imaginary unit denoted as 'i'.
Recommended video:
03:31
Introduction to Complex Numbers
Related Practice
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–6, find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of each rational expression. (x+5)/(x2−25)

1318
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–16, evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or values of the variable(s). 6x-y, for x=3 and y=8

174
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 1–16, evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or values of the variable(s). 7+5x, for x = 10

193
views
Textbook Question

Evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or value(s) of the variable(s). 3+6(x-2)3 for x = 4

1726
views
Textbook Question

Is the algebraic expression a polynomial? If it is, write the polynomial in standard form. (2x+3)/x

1103
views
Textbook Question

Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of each rational expression. 7/(x−3)

1354
views