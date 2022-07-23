Textbook Question
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 3x^4-12x^2
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Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime. 3x^4-12x^2
In Exercises 103–114, factor completely. 6x4+35x2−6
Factor and simplify each algebraic expression.
Simplify by reducing the index of the radical.
Perform the indicated computations. Write the answers in scientific notation. If necessary, round the decimal factor in your scientific notation answer to two decimal places. 282,000,000,000/0.00141
Factor and simplify each algebraic expression.