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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 104
Chapter 1, Problem 104

In Exercises 103–110, insert either <, >, or = in the shaded area to make a true statement. |−20| □ |−50|

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Recall that the absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, always expressed as a non-negative value. So, for any number \(a\), \(|a| = \text{distance from zero}\).
Calculate the absolute value of the first number: \(|-20|\). Since \(-20\) is 20 units away from zero, \(|-20| = 20\).
Calculate the absolute value of the second number: \(|-50|\). Since \(-50\) is 50 units away from zero, \(|-50| = 50\).
Compare the two absolute values: \(20\) and \(50\). Determine which is greater, or if they are equal.
Based on the comparison, insert the correct symbol (\(<\), \(>\), or \(=\)) between \(| -20 |\) and \(| -50 |\) to make a true statement.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value

The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, always expressed as a non-negative value. For example, |−20| equals 20, and |−50| equals 50, regardless of the original sign.
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Comparison of Numbers

Comparing numbers involves determining their relative size using symbols like <, >, or =. After evaluating absolute values, you compare the resulting positive numbers to decide which inequality symbol correctly represents their relationship.
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Properties of Inequalities

Inequalities express the order between two values. Understanding that if one number is larger than another, the correct symbol is >, and if smaller, <, helps in correctly inserting the inequality symbol between expressions.
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