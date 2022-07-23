Simplify by reducing the index of the radical. x4y812\(\sqrt\)[12]{x^4y^8}

Textbook Question
Simplify each rational expression. Also, list all numbers that must be excluded from the domain. [x^3+2x^2]/[x+2]
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Simplify each rational expression. Also, list all numbers that must be excluded from the domain. [x^3+2x^2]/[x+2]
Insert either <, >, or = in the shaded area to make a true statement.
Simplify by reducing the index of the radical.
In Exercises 103–110, insert either <, >, or = in the shaded area to make a true statement. 8/13÷8/13 □ |−1|
Factor and simplify each algebraic expression.
In Exercises 103–114, factor completely. x4−5x2y2+4y4