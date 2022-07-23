Skip to main content
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 109
Chapter 1, Problem 109

In Exercises 103–110, insert either <, >, or = in the shaded area to make a true statement. 8/13÷8/13 □ |−1|

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Simplify the left-hand side of the inequality. The expression is \( \frac{8}{13} \div \frac{8}{13} \). Recall that dividing fractions involves multiplying by the reciprocal of the second fraction. This means \( \frac{8}{13} \div \frac{8}{13} = \frac{8}{13} \times \frac{13}{8} \).
Step 2: Multiply the numerators and denominators of the fractions. \( \frac{8}{13} \times \frac{13}{8} = \frac{8 \cdot 13}{13 \cdot 8} \). Simplify the fraction by canceling out the common terms in the numerator and denominator, which results in \( 1 \).
Step 3: Simplify the right-hand side of the inequality. The expression is \( | -1 | \), which represents the absolute value of \( -1 \). Recall that the absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, so \( | -1 | = 1 \).
Step 4: Compare the simplified left-hand side and right-hand side. The left-hand side is \( 1 \), and the right-hand side is also \( 1 \).
Step 5: Insert the appropriate symbol (\( = \)) in the shaded area to make the statement true. The final inequality is \( \frac{8}{13} \div \frac{8}{13} = | -1 | \).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Division of Fractions

To divide fractions, you multiply the first fraction by the reciprocal of the second. In this case, 8/13 ÷ 8/13 simplifies to 8/13 × 13/8, which equals 1. Understanding this operation is crucial for evaluating the expression correctly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:45
Radical Expressions with Fractions

Absolute Value

The absolute value of a number is its distance from zero on the number line, regardless of direction. For example, |−1| equals 1. Recognizing how absolute values work is essential for comparing the results of the division with the absolute value in the expression.
Recommended video:
7:12
Parabolas as Conic Sections Example 1

Inequality Symbols

Inequality symbols (<, >, =) are used to compare two values. Understanding how to interpret these symbols is vital for determining the correct relationship between the results of the division and the absolute value, allowing you to fill in the shaded area accurately.
Recommended video:
06:07
Linear Inequalities
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Simplify by reducing the index of the radical. x4y812\(\sqrt\)[12]{x^4y^8}

842
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each rational expression. Also, list all numbers that must be excluded from the domain. [x^3+2x^2]/[x+2]

260
views
Textbook Question

Insert either <, >, or = in the shaded area to make a true statement. 304034  14151514\(\frac{30}{40}\) - \(\frac{3}{4}\) \ \(\square\) \ \(\frac{14}{15}\) \(\cdot\) \(\frac{15}{14}\)

749
views
Textbook Question

Factor and simplify each algebraic expression.[12x12+6x32][12x^{-\(\frac\)12}+6x^{-\(\frac\)32}]

1063
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 103–114, factor completely. x4−5x2y2+4y4

739
views
Textbook Question

In Exercises 111–114, simplify each expression. Assume that all variables represent positive numbers. (49x−2y4)−1/2(xy1/2)

1000
views