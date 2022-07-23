Textbook Question
Find each product. (x−1)(x+2)
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Find each product. (x−1)(x+2)
Simplify the algebraic expression. (1/5)(5x) + [(3y) + (- 3y)] - (-x)
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22.
In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. x2−14x+45
Find the intersection of the sets. {1,2,3,4}∩{2,4,5}
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers.