Find the intersection of the sets. {1,2,3,4}∩{2,4,5}

Textbook Question
Find each product. (x−1)(x+2)
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Find each product. (x−1)(x+2)
Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22.
In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. x2−14x+45
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers.
Multiply or divide as indicated.
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers.