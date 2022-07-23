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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 21
Chapter 1, Problem 21

Find the intersection of the sets. {1,2,3,4}∩{2,4,5}

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Recall that the intersection of two sets, denoted by \(A \cap B\), consists of all elements that are common to both sets \(A\) and \(B\).
Identify the elements of the first set: \(\{1, 2, 3, 4\}\).
Identify the elements of the second set: \(\{2, 4, 5\}\).
Compare the elements of both sets and find which elements appear in both sets.
List all the common elements to write the intersection set \(\{1, 2, 3, 4\} \cap \{2, 4, 5\}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Set Theory

Set theory studies collections of objects called sets. It provides the foundation for understanding how to group, compare, and operate on these collections, which is essential for working with problems involving sets.
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Intersection of Sets

The intersection of two sets includes all elements that are common to both sets. It is denoted by the symbol ∩ and helps identify shared members between sets, such as {1,2,3} ∩ {2,4} = {2}.
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Elements and Membership

Elements are the individual objects within a set. Understanding membership means knowing whether a particular element belongs to a set, which is crucial when determining intersections or other set operations.
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