Skip to main content
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 20
Chapter 1, Problem 20

Simplify the algebraic expression. (1/5)(5x) + [(3y) + (- 3y)] - (-x)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Distribute the fraction \( \frac{1}{5} \) to \( 5x \). This means multiplying \( \frac{1}{5} \times 5x \), which simplifies to \( x \).
Simplify the expression inside the brackets \( (3y) + (-3y) \). Since \( 3y - 3y = 0 \), the entire bracket simplifies to \( 0 \).
Handle the subtraction of \( -x \). Subtracting \( -x \) is equivalent to adding \( x \), so \( -(-x) = x \).
Combine all simplified terms: \( x + 0 + x \).
Add the like terms \( x + x \) to further simplify the expression.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Distributive Property

The Distributive Property states that a(b + c) = ab + ac. This property allows us to multiply a single term by each term within a set of parentheses, which is essential for simplifying expressions. In the given expression, applying this property helps in distributing the coefficient (1/5) to the term (5x).
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:15
Multiply Polynomials Using the Distributive Property

Combining Like Terms

Combining like terms involves adding or subtracting terms that have the same variable raised to the same power. In the expression, (3y) and (-3y) are like terms that cancel each other out, simplifying the expression significantly. This concept is crucial for reducing expressions to their simplest form.
Recommended video:
5:22
Combinations

Negative Signs and Their Effects

Understanding negative signs is vital in algebra, as they can change the value of terms. In the expression, the term -(-x) simplifies to +x, demonstrating how two negative signs result in a positive. This concept is important for correctly interpreting and simplifying expressions involving negative values.
Recommended video:
Guided course
6:37
Zero and Negative Rules
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Evaluate each exponential expression in Exercises 1–22. 23/272^3/2^7

753
views
Textbook Question
Simplify the algebraic expression. 5(2x - 3) + 7x
1096
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Multiply or divide as indicated. x38x24x+23x\(\frac{x^3 - 8}{x^2 - 4}\) \(\cdot\) \(\frac{x + 2}{3x}\)

812
views
Textbook Question

Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers. 2x26x\(\sqrt{2x^2}\[\cdot\]\sqrt{6x}\)

587
views
Textbook Question

A football was kicked vertically upward from a height of 4 feet with an initial speed of 60 feet per second. The formula h=4+60t-16t2 describes the ball's height above the ground, h, in feet, t seconds after it was kicked. Use this formula to solve Exercises 19–20. What was the ball's height 2 seconds after it was kicked?

2418
views
Textbook Question

Find each product. (x+7)(x+3)

1055
views