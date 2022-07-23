In Exercises 15–58, find each product. (4x2+5x)(4x2−5x)

Textbook Question
Perform the indicated operation and write the answer in decimal notation.
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Perform the indicated operation and write the answer in decimal notation.
List all numbers from the given set that are a. natural numbers, b. whole numbers, c. integers, d. rational numbers, e. irrational numbers, f. real numbers. {-11, -5/6, 0, 0.75, √5, π, √64}
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64.
Factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime.
In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. 3x2+4xy+y2
Add or subtract as indicated. (4x−10)/(x−2) − (x−4)/(x−2)