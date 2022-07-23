Find the intersection of the sets. {s,e,t}∩{t,e,s}

Textbook Question
Find each product. (x−1)(x+2)
785
views
Find each product. (x−1)(x+2)
Evaluate each exponential expression: (-3)3 (-2)2
Use the quotient rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 23–32. Assume that x > 0.
In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. 2x^2+5x−3
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 13–22. In Exercises 17–22, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers.
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. x−2y