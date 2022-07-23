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Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBlitzer 8th EditionCh. P - Fundamental Concepts of AlgebraProblem 23
Chapter 1, Problem 23

Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64. x−2y

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1
Identify the expression to simplify: \(x^{-2}y\). Notice that \(x\) has a negative exponent.
Recall the rule for negative exponents: \(a^{-n} = \frac{1}{a^n}\), where \(a \neq 0\) and \(n\) is a positive integer.
Apply the negative exponent rule to \(x^{-2}\), rewriting it as \(\frac{1}{x^2}\).
Rewrite the entire expression by substituting \(x^{-2}\) with \(\frac{1}{x^2}\), so the expression becomes \(\frac{y}{x^2}\).
Check if the expression can be simplified further. Since \(y\) and \(x^2\) have no common factors, the simplified form is \(\frac{y}{x^2}\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Negative Exponents

A negative exponent indicates the reciprocal of the base raised to the corresponding positive exponent. For example, x^(-2) equals 1 divided by x squared, or 1/x^2. Understanding this helps simplify expressions with negative powers.
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Product of Powers

When multiplying expressions with the same base, add their exponents. For instance, x^a * x^b = x^(a+b). This rule is essential when simplifying expressions involving multiple powers of the same variable.
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Powers of i

Variables and Exponents

Each variable in an expression is treated independently with its exponent. For example, in x^(-2)y, x and y are separate factors, so the exponent applies only to x. Recognizing this prevents incorrect combining of terms.
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