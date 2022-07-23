Textbook Question
Find the union of the sets. {e,m,p,t,y} ∪ ∅
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Find the union of the sets. {e,m,p,t,y} ∪ ∅
List all numbers from the given set that are a. natural numbers, b. whole numbers, c. integers, d. rational numbers, e. irrational numbers, f. real numbers. {-9, -4/5, 0, 0.25, √3, 9.2, √100}
Add or subtract as indicated. (3x+2)/(3x+4) + (3x+6)/(3x+4)
Find each product. (5−7x)(5+7x)
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64.
Write each number in scientific notation. 3,590,000