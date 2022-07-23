Find each product. (5−7x)(5+7x)

Textbook Question
Find the union of the sets. {e,m,p,t,y} ∪ ∅
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Find the union of the sets. {e,m,p,t,y} ∪ ∅
Add or subtract terms whenever possible.
List all numbers from the given set that are a. natural numbers, b. whole numbers, c. integers, d. rational numbers, e. irrational numbers, f. real numbers. {-9, -4/5, 0, 0.25, √3, 9.2, √100}
Simplify each exponential expression in Exercises 23–64.
Write each number in scientific notation. 3,590,000
In Exercises 33–44, add or subtract terms whenever possible. 8√5+11√5