Textbook Question
Add or subtract terms whenever possible.
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Add or subtract terms whenever possible.
List all numbers from the given set that are a. natural numbers, b. whole numbers, c. integers, d. rational numbers, e. irrational numbers, f. real numbers. {-9, -4/5, 0, 0.25, √3, 9.2, √100}
Perform the indicated operation and write the answer in decimal notation.
Find each product. (5−7x)(5+7x)
In Exercises 33–44, add or subtract terms whenever possible. 8√5+11√5
In Exercises 17–38, factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime. 3x2+4xy+y2